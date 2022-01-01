Cake in Macungie
Macungie restaurants that serve cake
Buckeye Tavern
3741 Brookside Road, Macungie
|Salted Caramel Crunch Cake
|$7.50
Light, buttery vanilla-flecked cake has waves of caramel cake layered with salted caramel crunch and a creamy custard layer
|Chocolate Skyscraper Chocolate Cake
|$7.50
Rich layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate fudge and chocolate ganache for every chocolate lover's dream!
|Seafood Cakes
|$19.99
Our house-made seafood cakes with shrimp, scallops and creabmeat combined with seasonings and dusted with breadcrumbs topped with roasted red peppers then broiled in white wine and butter, served with choice of lemon garlic aioli, cocktail or tartar sauce
Savory Grille - 2934 Seisholtzville Rd
2934 Seisholtzville Rd, Macungie
|Savory Royal Tide salmon cakes @ Home
|$67.00
Soup
Parsnip, potato & leek
(bread & butter)
Entrée
Royal Tide salmon cakes
basmati rice & lentil pilaf, ginger remoulade
Dessert
Coconut cake
raspberry lime mousse