Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Macungie

Go
Macungie restaurants
Toast

Macungie restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buckeye Tavern

3741 Brookside Road, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (2609 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salted Caramel Crunch Cake$7.50
Light, buttery vanilla-flecked cake has waves of caramel cake layered with salted caramel crunch and a creamy custard layer
Chocolate Skyscraper Chocolate Cake$7.50
Rich layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate fudge and chocolate ganache for every chocolate lover's dream!
Seafood Cakes$19.99
Our house-made seafood cakes with shrimp, scallops and creabmeat combined with seasonings and dusted with breadcrumbs topped with roasted red peppers then broiled in white wine and butter, served with choice of lemon garlic aioli, cocktail or tartar sauce
More about Buckeye Tavern
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • STEAKS

Savory Grille - 2934 Seisholtzville Rd

2934 Seisholtzville Rd, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Savory Royal Tide salmon cakes @ Home$67.00
Soup
Parsnip, potato & leek
(bread & butter)
Entrée
Royal Tide salmon cakes
basmati rice & lentil pilaf, ginger remoulade
Dessert
Coconut cake
raspberry lime mousse
More about Savory Grille - 2934 Seisholtzville Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Macungie

Burritos

Steak Fajitas

Pudding

Salmon

Sweet Potato Fries

Tortilla Soup

Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

Map

More near Macungie to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Souderton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (301 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (608 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (380 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston