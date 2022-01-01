Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Macungie

Macungie restaurants
Macungie restaurants that serve nachos

Uno Taqueria

1042 Mill Creek Rd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
NACHOS$9.99
Served with: Ranchero Beans, Cheese Sauce, Melted Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, and Sour Cream.
More about Uno Taqueria
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buckeye Tavern

3741 Brookside Road, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (2609 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nacho Deluxe$12.99
Hope you're hungry for this one! Tri-colored tortillas piled high with melted cheese sauce, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo then topped with your choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken
More about Buckeye Tavern

