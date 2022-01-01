Pies in Macungie
Macungie restaurants that serve pies
Buckeye Tavern
3741 Brookside Road, Macungie
|Warm Cherry Pie
|$6.95
Cherries enveloped in a flaky, buttery pie crust warmed to just the right temperature and served with a side of vanilla ice cream
Savory Grille - 2934 Seisholtzville Rd
2934 Seisholtzville Rd, Macungie
|Savory Chicken Corn Pie @ Home
|$62.00
Appetizer
PA Dutch potato salad
yellow potato, bread & butter pickles,
house smoked bacon, cider mayonnaise
(bread & butter)
Entrée
Chicken corn pie
lattice top, braised chicken, sweet corn, cheddar, tarragon
Dessert
Mint chocolate chip Whoopie Pie
chocolate cake cookie, mint chocolate chip frosting