Pies in Macungie

Macungie restaurants
Macungie restaurants that serve pies

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buckeye Tavern

3741 Brookside Road, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (2609 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Warm Cherry Pie$6.95
Cherries enveloped in a flaky, buttery pie crust warmed to just the right temperature and served with a side of vanilla ice cream
More about Buckeye Tavern
SMOKED SALMON • STEAKS

Savory Grille - 2934 Seisholtzville Rd

2934 Seisholtzville Rd, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Savory Chicken Corn Pie @ Home$62.00
Appetizer
PA Dutch potato salad
yellow potato, bread & butter pickles,
house smoked bacon, cider mayonnaise
(bread & butter)
Entrée
Chicken corn pie
lattice top, braised chicken, sweet corn, cheddar, tarragon
Dessert
Mint chocolate chip Whoopie Pie
chocolate cake cookie, mint chocolate chip frosting
More about Savory Grille - 2934 Seisholtzville Rd

