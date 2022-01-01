Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fudge in
Madison
/
Madison
/
Fudge
Madison restaurants that serve fudge
Buck and Honey's
800 W. Broadway, Monona
No reviews yet
Fudge Brownie & Ice Cream
$7.00
served warm with chocolate sauce
More about Buck and Honey's
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS
Lucille
101 King St., Madison
Avg 4.2
(926 reviews)
Steel Pan Flourless Fudge Brownie
$10.00
topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Crushed Pecans
More about Lucille
