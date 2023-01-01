Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Magnolia

Go
Magnolia restaurants
Toast

Magnolia restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Zanti Cucina Italiana - 10000 Research Forest Drive

10000 Research Forest Drive, Magnolia

No reviews yet
Takeout
MEDITERRANEAN SALMON$34.00
Lemon butter caper sauce and broccolini.
GRILL SALMON (8oz)$34.00
8 oz. filet, served with crispy potatoes and broccolini.
More about Zanti Cucina Italiana - 10000 Research Forest Drive
Item pic

 

Café Express - Woodlands

3091 College Park Dr. #290/300, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Salmon Entree$15.49
Whole grilled salmon filet topped with lemon herb sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Mediterranean Salmon Family Meal$59.99
Four grilled salmon filets with lemon herb sauce. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four.
More about Café Express - Woodlands

Browse other tasty dishes in Magnolia

Omelettes

Greek Salad

Green Beans

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Waffles

Chicken Pitas

Chicken Fried Steaks

Calamari

Map

More near Magnolia to explore

Spring

Avg 4.3 (110 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Conroe

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1060 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (474 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (660 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston