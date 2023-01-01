Salmon in Magnolia
Magnolia restaurants that serve salmon
Zanti Cucina Italiana - 10000 Research Forest Drive
10000 Research Forest Drive, Magnolia
|MEDITERRANEAN SALMON
|$34.00
Lemon butter caper sauce and broccolini.
|GRILL SALMON (8oz)
|$34.00
8 oz. filet, served with crispy potatoes and broccolini.
Café Express - Woodlands
3091 College Park Dr. #290/300, The Woodlands
|Mediterranean Salmon Entree
|$15.49
Whole grilled salmon filet topped with lemon herb sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
|Mediterranean Salmon Family Meal
|$59.99
Four grilled salmon filets with lemon herb sauce. Served with choice of two sides and large spring mix salad. Serves four.