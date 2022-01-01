Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodles in
Manhattan
/
Manhattan
/
Chicken Noodles
Manhattan restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Mr K’s Cafe & Bar
3901 Vanesta Dr. Ste B, Manhattan
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle
More about Mr K’s Cafe & Bar
THE CHEF CAFE
111 S. 4th St, Manhattan
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$5.00
Homemade from scratch, even the noodles
More about THE CHEF CAFE
