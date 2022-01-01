Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Manhattan

Manhattan restaurants
Manhattan restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Mr K’s Cafe & Bar image

 

Mr K’s Cafe & Bar

3901 Vanesta Dr. Ste B, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle
More about Mr K’s Cafe & Bar
THE CHEF CAFE image

 

THE CHEF CAFE

111 S. 4th St, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00
Homemade from scratch, even the noodles
More about THE CHEF CAFE

