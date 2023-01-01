Taco salad in Manheim
Manheim restaurants that serve taco salad
Rino’s Pizza
1711 Lebanon road, Manhein
|Taco Salad
|$9.99
Fresh Lettuce, your Choice of Taco Seasoned Beef or Chicken, Fresh Tomatoes & Red Onions topped with mozzarrella Cheeses & Crunchy Tortilla Chips. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream
Mick's All American Pub (Mount Joy) - 2201 Strickler Rd
2201 Strickler Rd, Manheim
|TACO SALAD: NO PROTIEN
|$9.99
Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Scallions And Cheese Mix. Served In A Fried Tortilla
Bowl.
|TACO SALAD: BEEF
|$12.99
Ground Beef Taco Meat. Served On Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Scallions And Cheese Mix. Served In A Fried Tortilla
Bowl.
|TACO SALAD: CHIICKEN BREAST
|$14.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Served On Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Scallions And Cheese Mix. Served In A Fried Tortilla Bowl.