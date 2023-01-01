Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Manheim

Manheim restaurants
Manheim restaurants that serve taco salad

Rino’s Pizza

1711 Lebanon road, Manhein

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$9.99
Fresh Lettuce, your Choice of Taco Seasoned Beef or Chicken, Fresh Tomatoes & Red Onions topped with mozzarrella Cheeses & Crunchy Tortilla Chips. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream
More about Rino’s Pizza
Item pic

 

Mick's All American Pub (Mount Joy) - 2201 Strickler Rd

2201 Strickler Rd, Manheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
TACO SALAD: NO PROTIEN$9.99
Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Scallions And Cheese Mix. Served In A Fried Tortilla
Bowl.
TACO SALAD: BEEF$12.99
Ground Beef Taco Meat. Served On Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Scallions And Cheese Mix. Served In A Fried Tortilla
Bowl.
TACO SALAD: CHIICKEN BREAST$14.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Served On Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Scallions And Cheese Mix. Served In A Fried Tortilla Bowl.
More about Mick's All American Pub (Mount Joy) - 2201 Strickler Rd

