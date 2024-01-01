Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Marietta

Go
Marietta restaurants
Toast

Marietta restaurants that serve cannolis

HOBOKEN CAFE on WHITLOCK image

 

HOBOKEN CAFE on WHITLOCK

688 Whitlock Ave, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cannoli$4.75
Cannoli$3.95
Mini Cannoli$1.95
More about HOBOKEN CAFE on WHITLOCK
Camps Kitchen & Bar image

 

Camps Kitchen & Bar

255 Village Parkway #310, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Cannoli$5.00
homemade cream filling, chocolate chips
More about Camps Kitchen & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Marietta

Avocado Salad

Collard Greens

Grilled Chicken

Tandoori

Curry

Tacos

French Toast

Calamari

Map

More near Marietta to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (893 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (893 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1327 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (404 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (210 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (190 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston