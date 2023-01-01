Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Marietta

Marietta restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Biscuits and More - 3162 Johnson Ferry rd suite 140

3162 Johnson Ferry rd suite 140, Marietta

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.29
More about Biscuits and More - 3162 Johnson Ferry rd suite 140
Camps Kitchen & Bar

255 Village Parkway #310, Marietta

TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
house-smoked chicken, dried cranberries, rosemary aioli, celery, lettuce, red onion, fresh sourdough
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
house-smoked chicken, dried cranberries, rosemary aioli, celery, lettuce, red onion, fresh sourdough
More about Camps Kitchen & Bar

