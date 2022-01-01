Chicken salad in Marietta
Marietta restaurants that serve chicken salad
The Marietta Local Catering Co.
1718 Old 41 Hwy NW, Marietta
|Smoked Chicken Salad
|$18.00
2 lbs Pecan smoked hand pulled chicken | Celery | Red onion | Dijonese | Croissants
Brewster's Bar & Grill
3595 Canton Road Northeast, Marietta
|Chicken Salad Salad
|$11.50
Home-made chicken salad atop a blend of iceberg & romaine with cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon & croutons.
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.00
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce & tomato on a toasted croissant.