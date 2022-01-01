Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Marietta

Go
Marietta restaurants
Toast

Marietta restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Marietta Local Catering Co. image

 

The Marietta Local Catering Co.

1718 Old 41 Hwy NW, Marietta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Salad$18.00
2 lbs Pecan smoked hand pulled chicken | Celery | Red onion | Dijonese | Croissants
More about The Marietta Local Catering Co.
Brewster's Bar & Grill image

 

Brewster's Bar & Grill

3595 Canton Road Northeast, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Salad$11.50
Home-made chicken salad atop a blend of iceberg & romaine with cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon & croutons.
Chicken Salad Croissant$10.00
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce & tomato on a toasted croissant.
More about Brewster's Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Marietta

Fritters

Avocado Salad

Chopped Salad

Gyro Salad

Grilled Chicken

French Fries

Banana Pudding

Po Boy

Map

More near Marietta to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston