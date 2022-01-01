Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheese fries in
Marshall
/
Marshall
/
Cheese Fries
Marshall restaurants that serve cheese fries
Emerald Hills Golf Course & Tavern
1225 S Kalamazoo Ave, Marshall
No reviews yet
grilled cheese and fries
$6.00
More about Emerald Hills Golf Course & Tavern
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Copper Pub
133 W Michigan Ave, Marshall
Avg 4.8
(142 reviews)
Chili Cheese Fries*
$8.00
Chili Cheese Fries
$8.00
More about Copper Pub
