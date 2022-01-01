Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Marshall

Marshall restaurants
Marshall restaurants that serve cheese fries

Emerald Hills Golf Course & Tavern

1225 S Kalamazoo Ave, Marshall

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
grilled cheese and fries$6.00
More about Emerald Hills Golf Course & Tavern
Copper Athletic Club image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Copper Pub

133 W Michigan Ave, Marshall

Avg 4.8 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries*$8.00
Chili Cheese Fries$8.00
More about Copper Pub

