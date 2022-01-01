Chicken salad in Marysville
Marysville restaurants that serve chicken salad
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
16450 Square Dr, Marysville
|Cajun Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Marinated Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
PIZZA • SALADS
Buckeye Family Pizzeria
707 S Maple St #1401, Marysville
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.49
Juicy grilled Chick en Breast on a bed of fresh iceberg Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, Tomato wedges and onion
The Marysville Sports Pub
17811 OH-31, Marysville
|Full Chicken Tender Salad
|$12.49
Fresh salad greens with sliced house chicken tenders, hard-boiled egg, tomato & shredded cheddar-jack.
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.49
Our almost famous chicken salad served on a flaky croissant with lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with kettle chips.
|1/2 Chicken Tender Salad
|$7.49
Fresh salad greens with sliced house chicken tenders, hard-boiled egg, tomato & shredded cheddar-jack.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Leon's Garage
326 East 5th St., Marysville
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Salad greens, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, crispy bacon, breaded chicken chunks, drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch
Leon's Garage 2
326 E 5th Street, Marysville
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Salad greens, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, crispy bacon, breaded chicken chunks, drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch
|Half Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$7.99
Salad greens, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, crispy bacon, breaded chicken chunks, drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch