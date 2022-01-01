Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Marysville

Marysville restaurants
Marysville restaurants that serve chicken salad

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

16450 Square Dr, Marysville

Avg 3.5 (132 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Marinated Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken with house-made marinade over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
PIZZA • SALADS

Buckeye Family Pizzeria

707 S Maple St #1401, Marysville

Avg 4.5 (480 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.49
Juicy grilled Chick en Breast on a bed of fresh iceberg Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, Tomato wedges and onion
The Marysville Sports Pub

17811 OH-31, Marysville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Full Chicken Tender Salad$12.49
Fresh salad greens with sliced house chicken tenders, hard-boiled egg, tomato & shredded cheddar-jack.
Chicken Salad Croissant$10.49
Our almost famous chicken salad served on a flaky croissant with lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with kettle chips.
1/2 Chicken Tender Salad$7.49
Fresh salad greens with sliced house chicken tenders, hard-boiled egg, tomato & shredded cheddar-jack.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Leon's Garage

326 East 5th St., Marysville

Avg 4.5 (1124 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Salad greens, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, crispy bacon, breaded chicken chunks, drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch
Leon's Garage 2

326 E 5th Street, Marysville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Salad greens, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, crispy bacon, breaded chicken chunks, drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch
Half Buffalo Chicken Salad$7.99
Salad greens, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, crispy bacon, breaded chicken chunks, drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch
