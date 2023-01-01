Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Baked ziti in
Massapequa
/
Massapequa
/
Baked Ziti
Massapequa restaurants that serve baked ziti
Frank's Pizzeria & Restaurant
1095 Broadway, North Massapequa
No reviews yet
Baked Ziti
$14.95
Baked Ziti Slice
$5.53
More about Frank's Pizzeria & Restaurant
Italian Affair of Massapequa
624 Broadway, Massapequa
No reviews yet
BAKED ZITI W/ RICOTTA & EGGPLANT
$14.95
More about Italian Affair of Massapequa
Browse other tasty dishes in Massapequa
French Fries
Garlic Knots
More near Massapequa to explore
Farmingdale
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Hicksville
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Bellmore
No reviews yet
Plainview
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
East Meadow
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Massapequa Park
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Amityville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Merrick
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2284 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(371 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(121 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(728 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(196 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(340 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston