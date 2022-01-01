matchbox
We’re known for wood-fired pizzas, mini burgers, fresh salads and chef-inspired entrées, like pan-seared sea bass and oven-roasted filet mignon. It’s American bistro fare, crafted from high quality ingredients with a chef at the helm in every kitchen.
2055 Bond Street
Popular Items
Location
2055 Bond Street
Charlottesville VA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Champion Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine
Thank you for choosing Maharaja fine Indian cuisine, hope you had a pleasant meal.
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
TAKE OUT & DELIVERY ONLY until further notice.
—
Traditional Thai Cuisine, noodles, pho, and more... We accept all major credit cards and cash.
Mahana Fresh
Customize your bowl to your cravings or dietary needs with chef-inspired, gluten friendly ingredients.