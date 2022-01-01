Go
We’re known for wood-fired pizzas, mini burgers, fresh salads and chef-inspired entrées, like pan-seared sea bass and oven-roasted filet mignon. It’s American bistro fare, crafted from high quality ingredients with a chef at the helm in every kitchen.

2055 Bond Street

LG margherita pizza$16.00
Crushed tomatoes, basil and hand pulled mozzarella. Vegetarian.
Pizza Sauce Ingredient:
Crushed tomatoes and salt.
LG porky fig pizza$20.00
Garlic Puree Ingredients:
Garlic Cloves, Canola Oil, Salt.
Roasted garlic puree, blue cheese, black pepper honey, crispy bacon, mozzarella and arugula.
Apple + Pear Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, honey balsamic vinaigrette, sliced apples, sliced pears, candied pecans, blue cheese.
Allergy Info:
Arancini$13.00
Crispy fried risotto, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce.
Bistro Burger$17.00
Angus beef, comeback sauce, pickles, tomatoes, arugula and Tillamook cheddar, served with fries.
Artichoke + Spinach dip$12.00
Mozzarella, roasted garlic and tortilla chips. Gluten sensitive.
Allergies: Dairy
Ingredients: Heavy cream, cream cheese, chicken base, roasted garlic, pepper jack cheese, grana padano, spinach, artichokes, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, salt.
LG pepperoni pizza^$17.00
Double pepperoni, mozzarella and zesty tomato sauce.
Simple Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, white balsamic vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, red onions, gran padano cheese.
Allergy Notes:
Gluten Sensitive
Vegetarian
LG matchbox meat pizza$19.00
Pepperoni, hot Italian sausage, crispy bacon and mozzarella.
LG cheese pizza^$15.00
Pizza Sauce Ingredients:
Oil olive, garlic cloves, crushed red pepper, crushed can tomatoes, oregano, fresh basil, black pepper, salt.
Zesty tomato sauce and mozzarella.
2055 Bond Street

Charlottesville VA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
