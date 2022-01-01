Stew in Matthews

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Matthews restaurants that serve stew
Mac's Speed Shop
142 east john street, matthews
No reviews yet
Stew - Bowl
$6.00
A southern favorite served with Texas toast
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Grace O'Malley's
157 N Trade Street, Matthews
No reviews yet
Irish Beef Stew
$17.95
Guinness Braised Beef Tips, Carrots, Onions, Potatoes
More about Grace O'Malley's
