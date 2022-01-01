Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Matthews

Matthews restaurants
Matthews restaurants that serve stew

Mac's Speed Shop image

 

Mac's Speed Shop

142 east john street, matthews

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stew - Bowl$6.00
A southern favorite served with Texas toast
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Grace O'Malley's image

 

Grace O'Malley's

157 N Trade Street, Matthews

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Irish Beef Stew$17.95
Guinness Braised Beef Tips, Carrots, Onions, Potatoes
More about Grace O'Malley's

