Maverick Jack's

Maverick Jack's is a lively restaurant in the heart of Burlingame, CA. We use the best ingredients and provide real hospitality in a great atmosphere.

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1190 California Drive • $$

Avg 4.7 (5417 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Ultimatum$17.50
Cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, tomato, iceberg lettuce, maple bacon mayo on an American Bun
Maverick's Classic$14.50
Sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onion, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce served on an American bun! Add cheese: American, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Blue Cheese
Jack's Cobb$16.50
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken filet, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, avocado served with Ranch dressing
San Fransokyo$16.50
Mix of romaine and slaw, with a teriyaki glazed chicken filet, crispy wontons & rice noodles, avocado, pickled ginger, green onions, and sesame seeds with an Asian-style dressing
Outlaw$17.50
Pepper jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, crispy onion strings, jalapeños, red onion, BBQ sauce & Chipotle mayo on an American Bun
Texacali$16.50
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken filet, black beans roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips, and home made salsa served with house made Chipotle Vinaigrette dressing.
Jacked Up Crispy Chicken$17.00
Buttermilk chicken filet seasoned & deep-fried til' crispy, bread & butter pickles,iceberg lettuce, roasted garlic aioli on an American bun
Chicken Fingers$9.00
All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage.
Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.
Impossible Burger$17.50
The Impossible® Patty made entirely from plants, sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onion, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce served on an American bun! Add cheese: American, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Blue Cheese
Sliders With Cheese$9.00
All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage.
Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1190 California Drive

Burlingame CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ramen Sky

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

New England Lobster Market & Eatery

No reviews yet

New England Lobster Market & Eatery is an authentic east coast seafood experience in the San Francisco area. We started in the wholesale business delivering quality seafood at a great value and took that experience to serve customers at our restaurant. Whether you're shopping at the market or grabbing a meal at the eatery, when you visit you'll discover live Maine lobsters, Dungeness crabs, mussels and more. Diners at our restaurant love the dressed lobster rolls, lobster corn chowder and crab nachos.
As long-time merchants in the wholesale shellfish business, we are able to consistently delight our customers with great prices and superb products. We promise you won't find an experience like ours anywhere else in the Bay Area!

Blue Line Pizza

No reviews yet

Voted "Best Pizza in Silicon Valley," Blue Line Pizza features award winning cornmeal crust deep dish and NY style thin crust pizzas; organic salads and appetizers; gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options; and a wide selection of craft beers, regional wines and signature cocktails. Enjoy our dog friendly, covered outdoor patio with patio heaters to make your dining experience as comfortable as possible.

Limon Rotisserie

No reviews yet

Since the day we opened our doors in 2002, Limon Rotisserie has set out to share the vibrant flavors of Peruvian cuisine with San Francisco locals and visitors alike. At the heart of what we serve are the authentic ingredients that we carefully select from local purveyors and sustainable growers. At Limon, we craft each dish with purpose and welcome you into our restaurants as if they were your second home.

