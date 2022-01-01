Maverick Jack's
Maverick Jack's is a lively restaurant in the heart of Burlingame, CA. We use the best ingredients and provide real hospitality in a great atmosphere.
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1190 California Drive • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1190 California Drive
Burlingame CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ramen Sky
Come in and enjoy!
New England Lobster Market & Eatery
New England Lobster Market & Eatery is an authentic east coast seafood experience in the San Francisco area. We started in the wholesale business delivering quality seafood at a great value and took that experience to serve customers at our restaurant. Whether you're shopping at the market or grabbing a meal at the eatery, when you visit you'll discover live Maine lobsters, Dungeness crabs, mussels and more. Diners at our restaurant love the dressed lobster rolls, lobster corn chowder and crab nachos.
As long-time merchants in the wholesale shellfish business, we are able to consistently delight our customers with great prices and superb products. We promise you won't find an experience like ours anywhere else in the Bay Area!
Blue Line Pizza
Voted "Best Pizza in Silicon Valley," Blue Line Pizza features award winning cornmeal crust deep dish and NY style thin crust pizzas; organic salads and appetizers; gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options; and a wide selection of craft beers, regional wines and signature cocktails. Enjoy our dog friendly, covered outdoor patio with patio heaters to make your dining experience as comfortable as possible.
Limon Rotisserie
Since the day we opened our doors in 2002, Limon Rotisserie has set out to share the vibrant flavors of Peruvian cuisine with San Francisco locals and visitors alike. At the heart of what we serve are the authentic ingredients that we carefully select from local purveyors and sustainable growers. At Limon, we craft each dish with purpose and welcome you into our restaurants as if they were your second home.