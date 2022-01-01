Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Mcallen

Go
Mcallen restaurants
Toast

Mcallen restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

25th Lane @ Flamingo Bowl

3301 N 23rd St, Mcallen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.55
Char-grilled chicken breast, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onions and pickles.
More about 25th Lane @ Flamingo Bowl
Item pic

 

Oak Texas Bar & Grill

7001 N. 10th St., Ste. C, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.
More about Oak Texas Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Mcallen

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Barbacoas

Chicken Tenders

Fried Pickles

Egg Sandwiches

Carrot Cake

Mango Shakes

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Mcallen to explore

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pharr

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Harlingen

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston