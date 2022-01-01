Grilled chicken in Mcallen
Mcallen restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about 25th Lane @ Flamingo Bowl
25th Lane @ Flamingo Bowl
3301 N 23rd St, Mcallen
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.55
Char-grilled chicken breast, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onions and pickles.
More about Oak Texas Bar & Grill
Oak Texas Bar & Grill
7001 N. 10th St., Ste. C, McAllen
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.