Shrimp salad in Mcallen

Mcallen restaurants
Mcallen restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi

4500 N 10th St #50,, McAllen,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rock Shrimp Salad$10.99
5 pieces of 21/25 shrimp tempura tossed with creamy sauce and served with mixed green salad, ginger dressing and fried onion
More about Kumori Sushi
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi

400 W Nolana Ave, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sunomono Salad - Shrimp$6.99
Rock Shrimp Salad$10.99
5 pieces of 21/25 shrimp tempura tossed with creamy sauce and served with mixed green salad, ginger dressing and fried onion
More about Kumori Sushi
Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki image

 

Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki

1424 E Ridge Rd Suite #1, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sunomono Salad - Shrimp$6.99
More about Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki
Kumori Sushi image

 

Kumori Sushi

3300 West Expressway 83, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sunomono Salad - Shrimp$6.99
More about Kumori Sushi
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi

8001 N 10th St, Mcallen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sunomono Salad - Shrimp$6.99
Rock Shrimp Salad$10.99
5 pieces of 21/25 shrimp tempura tossed with creamy sauce and served with mixed green salad, ginger dressing and fried onion
More about Kumori Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Greens and Lemons

1300 Trenton Rd. Suite 230, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp and Asparagus Salad$16.99
More about Greens and Lemons

