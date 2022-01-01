Shrimp salad in Mcallen
Mcallen restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Kumori Sushi
4500 N 10th St #50,, McAllen,
|Rock Shrimp Salad
|$10.99
5 pieces of 21/25 shrimp tempura tossed with creamy sauce and served with mixed green salad, ginger dressing and fried onion
Kumori Sushi
400 W Nolana Ave, McAllen
|Sunomono Salad - Shrimp
|$6.99
|Rock Shrimp Salad
|$10.99
5 pieces of 21/25 shrimp tempura tossed with creamy sauce and served with mixed green salad, ginger dressing and fried onion
Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki
1424 E Ridge Rd Suite #1, McAllen
|Sunomono Salad - Shrimp
|$6.99
Kumori Sushi
8001 N 10th St, Mcallen
|Sunomono Salad - Shrimp
|$6.99
|Rock Shrimp Salad
|$10.99
5 pieces of 21/25 shrimp tempura tossed with creamy sauce and served with mixed green salad, ginger dressing and fried onion