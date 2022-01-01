Pies in Mechanicsville
Mechanicsville restaurants that serve pies
More about Gelati Celesti - Mechanicsville
Gelati Celesti - Mechanicsville
9357 Atlee Road, Suite 1105, Mechanicsville
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
|$32.00
Creamy peanut butter and sweet, rich chocolate—and peanut butter and fudge icing—all in one outrageously delicious bite.
|Mud Pie
|$32.00
Creamy Coffee and Cream Ice Cream, a generous service of chocolate chunks and ribbons of thick fudge. What’s not to love?
|Birthday Cake Pie
|$32.00
Perfect for birthdays or just because days. Our luscious Birthday Cake ice cream is transformed into pie form and ready to join any party.