Salmon in
Mendon
/
Mendon
/
Salmon
Mendon restaurants that serve salmon
Southwick's Zoo
2 Southwick Street, Mendon
No reviews yet
Herb Crusted Salmon
$25.95
More about Southwick's Zoo
PIZZA • GRILL
ALICANTE
84 Uxbridge Rd, Mendon
Avg 4.5
(315 reviews)
-SALMON
$28.00
Broiled, Lemon White Wine - Mashed & Vegetables
More about ALICANTE
