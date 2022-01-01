Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Methuen

Methuen restaurants
Methuen restaurants that serve quesadillas

ELLIE’S FARMHOUSE image

 

ELLIE’S FARMHOUSE

436 Broadway, Methuen

Avg 4.6 (142 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FARMHOUSE PLATTER$12.99
RICK'S PICK$9.99
CLASSIC FARMHOUSE$10.49
More about ELLIE’S FARMHOUSE
Pica's Pub & Grill image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pica's Pub & Grill

10 Ayers Village Rd, Methuen

Avg 4.5 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.00
Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and our homemade ranch dressing on a wrap served with a side
Spinach and Artichoke Dip$11.00
Homemade Dip served with pita chips
Brisket Grilled Cheese$14.00
Three cheese blend with smoked brisket and sauteed onions on texas toast
More about Pica's Pub & Grill

