Shell tacos in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve shell tacos
More about El Rancho Grande
El Rancho Grande
314 72nd Street, Miami
|Soft Shell (3 Tacos per order)
|$15.00
Hard shell, picadillo, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, crema
More about Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar
Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar
1884 Bay Rd, Miami Beach
|Taco HARD SHELL
|$6.00
Deep fried corn tortilla. Topped with ground beef, lettuce, crema mexicana, chihuahua & cheddar cheese. Served with tomatillo sauce & salsa mexicana on the side