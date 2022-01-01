Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shell tacos in Miami Beach

Miami Beach restaurants
Miami Beach restaurants that serve shell tacos

El Rancho Grande image

 

El Rancho Grande

314 72nd Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Shell (3 Tacos per order)$15.00
Hard shell, picadillo, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, crema
More about El Rancho Grande
Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar image

 

Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar

1884 Bay Rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Taco HARD SHELL$6.00
Deep fried corn tortilla. Topped with ground beef, lettuce, crema mexicana, chihuahua & cheddar cheese. Served with tomatillo sauce & salsa mexicana on the side
More about Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar

