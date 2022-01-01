Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef patties in Coconut Grove

Coconut Grove restaurants
Coconut Grove restaurants that serve beef patties

Item pic

 

Meraki Greek Bistro

3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove

Takeout
"Biftekia" (Beef Patties)$16.00
2 Patties grilled, served w/ Lemon Potatoes, Small House Salad,
Kush By Spillover image

 

Kush By Spillover

2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove

Takeout
Side Beef Patty$7.00
