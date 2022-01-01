Quinoa salad in
Coconut Grove
/
Miami
/
Coconut Grove
/
Quinoa Salad
Coconut Grove restaurants that serve quinoa salad
Jaguar Restaurant
3067 Grand Avenue, Miami
No reviews yet
QUINOA SALAD
$14.00
More about Jaguar Restaurant
KRÜS KITCHEN
3413 Main Highway, Miami
No reviews yet
Quinoa Salad
$16.00
Not your normal quinoa salad. Figs, pumpkin seeds, kale, cherry tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, turmeric honey dressing. Great lunch or dinner salad for 1.
(VE, GF)
More about KRÜS KITCHEN
Browse other tasty dishes in Coconut Grove
Churrasco
Tacos
Caesar Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheese Pizza
Salmon
Margherita Pizza
Cheeseburgers
More near Coconut Grove to explore
Brickell
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Wynwood
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Little River
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Buena Vista
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Little Havana
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Omni
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Flagami
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Silver Bluff
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Shenandoah
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Key West
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(2 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston