Quinoa salad in Coconut Grove

Jaguar Restaurant image

 

Jaguar Restaurant

3067 Grand Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
QUINOA SALAD$14.00
More about Jaguar Restaurant
Quinoa Salad image

 

KRÜS KITCHEN

3413 Main Highway, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quinoa Salad$16.00
Not your normal quinoa salad. Figs, pumpkin seeds, kale, cherry tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, turmeric honey dressing. Great lunch or dinner salad for 1.
(VE, GF)
More about KRÜS KITCHEN

