West Flagler Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in West Flagler
More about La Carreta Calle Ocho
La Carreta Calle Ocho
3632 SW 8th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|CROQUETAS YUCA
|$6.95
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
|Bistec Empanizado
|$13.95
Breaded Beef Steak
|Palomilla
|$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
More about Don Camaron
SEAFOOD
Don Camaron
501 NW 37th Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Paella
|$19.95
|Minuta Sandwich & Fries/Pan con Minuta& Fries
|$7.95
|Salmon Cilantro con Camarones/with Shrimp
|$21.95
More about Don Camaron Fish Market
SEAFOOD
Don Camaron Fish Market
501 NW 37th Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Whole Lobster By Pound
|$9.99
|Shrimp (16/20) Shell On Pink - Argentino
|$11.99
|Oysters Dozen
|$8.99
More about Versailles Restaurant
Versailles Restaurant
3555 SW 8th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Yuquita Frita
|$6.50
Crispy Homemade Yuca Fries Served with Our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
|Cuban Especial
|$9.50
Large Version of Our Famous Cuban Sandwich
|La Carreta Especial
|$8.95
Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese and Chorizo on Cuban Bread with Mustard and Pickles
More about Latin Cafe 2000
FRENCH FRIES
Latin Cafe 2000
875 NW 42 Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Bistec de Palomilla
|$11.99
Grilled thin Cuban-style steak topped with onions.
|Croqueta de Jamón
|$1.00
Housemade Ham croquette.
|Desayuno Tradicional
|$5.99
Two eggs any style with ham or bacon or sausage, breakfast potatoes or French fries, and your choice of toast and coffee.
More about La Carreta
SANDWICHES • STEAKS
La Carreta
3632 SW 8th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha
|$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sauteed Onions
|Sopa de Pollo Lg.
|$4.50
Chicken Soup Large
|Arroz Imperial
|$9.25
Boneless Chicken and Yellow Rice, Topped with Mayonnaise or Cheese, Pimiento, Green Peas and a Hard Boiled Egg, Served with Maduros