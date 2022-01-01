Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pulled pork sandwiches in
Michigan City
/
Michigan City
/
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Michigan City restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
GRILL
Blind Pig Tavern and Grill
3103 E US Highway 12, Michigan City
Avg 4.3
(389 reviews)
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
$13.00
More about Blind Pig Tavern and Grill
Social Que BBQ and Catering
2824 East Michigan Bvld, Michigan City
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich and Wedges
$12.00
More about Social Que BBQ and Catering
