Steak tacos in
Michigan City
/
Michigan City
/
Steak Tacos
Michigan City restaurants that serve steak tacos
El Cantarito
336 DUNES PLAZA, MICHIGAN CITY
No reviews yet
Cheese Steak Taco Dinner
$10.50
More about El Cantarito
Social Que BBQ and Catering
2824 East Michigan Bvld, Michigan City
No reviews yet
3 Steak Tacos
$9.00
3 Street Style Steak Tacos topped with pineapple pico, cheese, and magic sauce
More about Social Que BBQ and Catering
