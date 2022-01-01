Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Middletown

Middletown restaurants that serve fajitas

Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill

830 Kohl Ave., Middletown

Sm Chicken Fajita Stromboli$8.25
Lg Chicken Fajita Stromboli$14.95
Los Machados

600 N Broad St, Ste 18, Middletown

143 - QUESADILLA FAJITA$14.70
One flour tortillas grilled with chicken or beef with onions, peppers & tomatoes. Served with rice, beans & Mexican salad.
173 - FAJITA LOS MACHADOS$19.20
Chorizo (Mexican sausage), chicken, beef or mixed. Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.
176 - FAJITA HAWAIIANA*$23.94
Shrimp chicken and beef (cooked with pineapple chunks). Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.
