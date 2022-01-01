Fajitas in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill
Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill
830 Kohl Ave., Middletown
|Sm Chicken Fajita Stromboli
|$8.25
|Lg Chicken Fajita Stromboli
|$14.95
More about Los Machados
Los Machados
600 N Broad St, Ste 18, Middletown
|143 - QUESADILLA FAJITA
|$14.70
One flour tortillas grilled with chicken or beef with onions, peppers & tomatoes. Served with rice, beans & Mexican salad.
|173 - FAJITA LOS MACHADOS
|$19.20
Chorizo (Mexican sausage), chicken, beef or mixed. Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.
|176 - FAJITA HAWAIIANA*
|$23.94
Shrimp chicken and beef (cooked with pineapple chunks). Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.