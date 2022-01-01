Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve pad thai

Depot St. Tavern image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Depot St Tavern

45 depot st, Milford

Avg 4.8 (3740 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Pad Thai$25.00
Chim Thai Cafe Milford - 196 East Main Street

196 East Main Street, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai country$14.95
An authentic spicy version of Pad Thai with egg, chicken and shrimps, bean sprouts, scallion, ground peanuts plus extra ingredients of fried tofu
Woon Sen Pad Thai$16.95
Shrimps and chicken stir fried with egg, beans thread noodles, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut.
Pad Thai country$12.95
An authentic spicy version of Pad Thai with egg, chicken and shrimps, bean sprouts, scallion, ground peanuts plus extra ingredients of fried tofu
