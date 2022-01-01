Chicken salad in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve chicken salad
Copper Blue
900 Main Street, Milford
|Chicken Strip Salad
|$13.00
tender, hand-battered chicken breast strips, golden fried, served on a bed of mixed greens with carrot & cabbage, monterey jack cheese, cucumber, red onion, egg, bacon & croutons
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Padrino
111 Main St, Milford
|Large Chicken BLT Salad
|$10.00
|Large Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.50
|Side Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$6.00
CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
101 Old Bank Rd, Milford
|Fried Chicken Salad - Full
|$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettucewith cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Fried Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettucewith cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.