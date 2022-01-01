Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve chicken salad

Chicken Strip Salad image

 

Copper Blue

900 Main Street, Milford

Avg 4.6 (996 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strip Salad$13.00
tender, hand-battered chicken breast strips, golden fried, served on a bed of mixed greens with carrot & cabbage, monterey jack cheese, cucumber, red onion, egg, bacon & croutons
More about Copper Blue
Padrino image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Padrino

111 Main St, Milford

Avg 4.5 (3346 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Chicken BLT Salad$10.00
Large Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.50
Side Buffalo Chicken Salad$6.00
More about Padrino
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

101 Old Bank Rd, Milford

Avg 3.9 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad - Full$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettucewith cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Fried Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettucewith cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Roosters

