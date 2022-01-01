Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Nation Kitchen and Bar - Milford

203 Mill St., Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Style- Nacho$6.48
Queso, Jalapenos, Pico, Taco Meat & Ranch Sauce
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar - Milford
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Milford

101 Old Bank Rd, Milford

Avg 3.9 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Deluxe+Chicken$8.98
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, chili, red onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with diced Mexi-style chicken.
s/o Nacho Cheese$0.99
s/o Nacho Chips$0.99
More about Roosters - Milford

