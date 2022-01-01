Nachos in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve nachos
Nation Kitchen and Bar - Milford
203 Mill St., Milford
|Style- Nacho
|$6.48
Queso, Jalapenos, Pico, Taco Meat & Ranch Sauce
CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - Milford
101 Old Bank Rd, Milford
|Nacho Deluxe+Chicken
|$8.98
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, chili, red onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with diced Mexi-style chicken.
|s/o Nacho Cheese
|$0.99
|s/o Nacho Chips
|$0.99