Garden salad in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve garden salad

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Padrino

111 Main St, Milford

Avg 4.5 (3346 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Garden Salad$7.00
Side Garden Salad$4.00
More about Padrino
CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

101 Old Bank Rd, Milford

Avg 3.9 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad - Half$4.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
Garden Salad - Full$6.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
More about Roosters

