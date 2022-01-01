Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Walker's Point

Walker's Point restaurants
Walker's Point restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid

600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Simma's German Chocolate Cake$13.00
chocolate cake, pecan and coconut filling, chopped walnuts
More about MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
Item pic

 

MobCraft Beer

505 S 5th St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Double Chocolate Birthday Cake Stout 16 oz. Beer Buddy$9.00
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Pour Another Round podcast turned 1 and they celebrated by creating this beer. Chocolate cake, with cream frosting - a perfect blend of cake and great tasting beer! 8.9% ABV
More about MobCraft Beer

