Cake in Walker's Point

MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee
|Simma's Irish Creme Cake
|$13.00
sponge cake with Irish cream liquor, Irish cream mousse, butter cream frosting, dripped chocolate
BAGELS
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
135 East National Ave., Milwaukee
|Cinnamon Roll Cake
|$6.00
Crunchy Streusel, Raisins & Frosting
MobCraft Beer
505 S 5th St, Milwaukee
|Double Chocolate Birthday Cake Stout 4-pack cans
|$15.00
Pour Another Round podcast turned 1 and they celebrated by creating this beer. Chocolate cake, with cream frosting - a perfect blend of cake and great tasting beer! 8.9% ABV
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
La Merenda
125 E National Ave, Milwaukee
|Car Bomb Cake
|$6.00
Chocolate cake soaked in Guiness, and Bailey's topped with Jameson Cream Cheese Frosting
*9" Round ($45) and Half Sheet ($75) cakes available for pre-order; please call 414-389-0125. Minimum 48 hours notice required.