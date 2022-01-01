Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Walker's Point

Walker's Point restaurants
Walker's Point restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid

600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Simma's Irish Creme Cake$13.00
sponge cake with Irish cream liquor, Irish cream mousse, butter cream frosting, dripped chocolate
More about MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
Item pic

BAGELS

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette

135 East National Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll Cake$6.00
Crunchy Streusel, Raisins & Frosting
More about Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
Item pic

 

MobCraft Beer

505 S 5th St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Birthday Cake Stout 4-pack cans$15.00
Pour Another Round podcast turned 1 and they celebrated by creating this beer. Chocolate cake, with cream frosting - a perfect blend of cake and great tasting beer! 8.9% ABV
More about MobCraft Beer
Item pic

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

La Merenda

125 E National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
Car Bomb Cake$6.00
Chocolate cake soaked in Guiness, and Bailey's topped with Jameson Cream Cheese Frosting
*9" Round ($45) and Half Sheet ($75) cakes available for pre-order; please call 414-389-0125. Minimum 48 hours notice required.
More about La Merenda

