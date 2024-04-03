Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Walker's Point

Walker's Point restaurants
Walker's Point restaurants that serve pretzels

BAGELS

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette - 135 E National Ave.

135 East National Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel Bagel Dog & Spicy Beer Cheese$8.00
Our Hand Rolled Gold Pretzel Bagel Stuffed with a Carlisle Beef Hot Dog & Spicy Beer Cheese
Currywurst Pretzel Dog$8.00
Our Hand Rolled Gold Pumpernickel Pretzel Bagel stuffed with Carlisle Farm's Beef Frankfurters & Curry Dressing
Chili Cheese Pretzel Dogs$8.00
Carlisle Farm's Beef Frankfurter Dressed with Sharp Cheddar Chili Cheese Sauce & Stuffed in our Hand Rolled Gold Pretzel Bagel
More about Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette - 135 E National Ave.
MobCraft Beer

505 S 5th St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
5 oz. Pretzel$6.00
Soft Pretzel from Milwaukee Pretzel Co. served with Dusseldorf Mustard
More about MobCraft Beer
Fuel Cafe 5th Street - Walker's Point

630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites$7.00
Milwaukee Pretzel with maple cream cheese
More about Fuel Cafe 5th Street - Walker's Point

