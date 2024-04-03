Pretzels in Walker's Point
Walker's Point restaurants that serve pretzels
BAGELS
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette - 135 E National Ave.
135 East National Ave., Milwaukee
|Pretzel Bagel Dog & Spicy Beer Cheese
|$8.00
Our Hand Rolled Gold Pretzel Bagel Stuffed with a Carlisle Beef Hot Dog & Spicy Beer Cheese
|Currywurst Pretzel Dog
|$8.00
Our Hand Rolled Gold Pumpernickel Pretzel Bagel stuffed with Carlisle Farm's Beef Frankfurters & Curry Dressing
|Chili Cheese Pretzel Dogs
|$8.00
Carlisle Farm's Beef Frankfurter Dressed with Sharp Cheddar Chili Cheese Sauce & Stuffed in our Hand Rolled Gold Pretzel Bagel
MobCraft Beer
505 S 5th St, Milwaukee
|5 oz. Pretzel
|$6.00
Soft Pretzel from Milwaukee Pretzel Co. served with Dusseldorf Mustard