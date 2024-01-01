Pork belly in Walker's Point
Walker's Point restaurants that serve pork belly
BAGELS
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
135 East National Ave., Milwaukee
|Pork Belly Sandwich
|$13.00
House Cured & Smoked Pork Belly, Ramp Kimchi Salad, Shitake Sesame Vinaigrette, Fried Egg & Egg Sauce
The National Cafe & Takeaway
839 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Pork Belly Bahn Miì
|$13.50
Seasoned Pork Belly on a Baguette topped with Jicama slaw, jalapenos, cilantro and sriracha mayo.