Pork belly in Walker's Point

Walker's Point restaurants
Walker's Point restaurants that serve pork belly

BAGELS

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette

135 East National Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Sandwich$13.00
House Cured & Smoked Pork Belly, Ramp Kimchi Salad, Shitake Sesame Vinaigrette, Fried Egg & Egg Sauce
More about Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
The National Cafe & Takeaway

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly Bahn Miì$13.50
Seasoned Pork Belly on a Baguette topped with Jicama slaw, jalapenos, cilantro and sriracha mayo.
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

La Merenda

125 E National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1026 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Argentinian Style Pork Belly$15.00
Maple Creek Farm Grilled Pork Belly Confit with Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, finished with Chimichurri Sauce.
*GF
More about La Merenda

