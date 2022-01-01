Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in Mobile

Go
Mobile restaurants
Toast

Mobile restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Chicken District - The Insider Food Hall image

 

Chicken District

518 Dauphin Street, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Caesar Chicken Salad$11.00
Fried Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese Blend, & Croutons.
More about Chicken District
Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar - Mobile, AL

6255 Airport Blvd., Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar - Mobile, AL

Browse other tasty dishes in Mobile

Shawarma

Flan

Cobbler

Reuben

Cappuccino

Cucumber Salad

Tacos

Mushroom Burgers

Map

More near Mobile to explore

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Foley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet

Diberville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1698 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (902 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (355 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (895 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston