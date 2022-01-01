Chicken caesar salad in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
More about Chicken District
Chicken District
518 Dauphin Street, Mobile
|*Caesar Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Fried Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese Blend, & Croutons.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar - Mobile, AL
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Mobile, AL
6255 Airport Blvd., Mobile
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.