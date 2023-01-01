Shrimp rolls in Mobile

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mobile restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Spicy Shrimp Roll image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi® - West Mobile, AL

6345 Airport Boulevard, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi® - West Mobile, AL
Shrimp Tempura Roll image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi

5167 Rangeline Service Road N Unit 102, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi

