Shrimp rolls in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about Rock N Roll Sushi® - West Mobile, AL
Rock N Roll Sushi® - West Mobile, AL
6345 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
|Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi
Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi
5167 Rangeline Service Road N Unit 102, Mobile
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
|Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.