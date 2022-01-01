Fajitas in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve fajitas
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
|Fajita Steak Nachos
|$16.00
Your choice of meat served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with enchilada and cheese sauce. Make it supreme and add lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream for an additional $1.50
|Fajita Shrimp Nachos
|$17.00
Your choice of meat served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with enchilada and cheese sauce. Make it supreme and add lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream for an additional $1.50
|Fajita Steak
|$18.95
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Beef 'O' Brady's
4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Serda's Coffee Company
3 S ROYAL ST, MOBILE
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$11.50
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, onion, green peppers, tomato, and a side of salsa on a tomato basil wrap. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle.
GRILL
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE
|Fajita Stk & Chick!
|$18.25
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Fajita Mushrooms
|$12.95
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Fajita Mix
|$19.95
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
GRILL • STEAKS
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile
|Fajita Stk & Shrimp
|$18.25
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Fajita Chick & Shrimp
|$18.25
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Fajita Mix
|$13.25
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell pepper, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.