Mahi mahi in Moncks Corner

Moncks Corner restaurants
Moncks Corner restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

 

Page's Food Truck Moncks Corner

219 Carolina Avenue, Moncks Corner

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Mahi Dinner$17.00
Blackened Mahi fillet finished with herb garlic butter, served with hushpuppies and two southern sides.
Grilled Mahi Sandwich$15.00
Blackened mahi fillet, finished with herb garlic butter & served on a toasted potato bun with cajun remoulade, lettuce, tomatoes, sliced red onion, & pickles.
More about Page's Food Truck Moncks Corner
Gilligan’s at the Dock image

SEAFOOD

Gilligan’s at the Dock

582 Dock Rd, Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (212 reviews)
Takeout
Dinner Grilled Mahi Mahi Trio$26.99
Mahi Mahi, shrimp and crabcake, all lightly seasoned and grilled...
More about Gilligan’s at the Dock

