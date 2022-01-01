Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grits in
Monroe
/
Monroe
/
Grits
Monroe restaurants that serve grits
Silver Queen
125 North Wayne Street, Monroe
No reviews yet
Shrimp and Grits Entree
$14.00
Grits
$4.00
Grit Bowl
Grits + scrambled eggs and cheese.
More about Silver Queen
Bistro South
416 S Broad St, Monroe
Avg 5
(6 reviews)
Cheese Grits
$2.49
More about Bistro South
Browse other tasty dishes in Monroe
Burritos
Chicken Salad
French Fries
Cookies
Pies
Chicken Tenders
More near Monroe to explore
Athens
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Covington
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
Conyers
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Loganville
No reviews yet
Snellville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Lithonia
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Dacula
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Social Circle
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Athens
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(527 restaurants)
Milledgeville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Macon
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Warner Robins
No reviews yet
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston