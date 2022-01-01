Caesar salad in Montebello
Montebello restaurants that serve caesar salad
Nevera Juice Bar - Montebello
137 N Montebello Suite D, Montebello
|Caesar Salad
|$7.49
Lettuce hearts chopped, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar Dressing, choice of protein.
Alondras
616 Whittier Blvd, Montebello
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan Reggiano, herb Caesar dressing, house made croutons. Add chicken (fried or grilled) for an additional charge
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Salvatore Italian Restaurant
125 N 6th St, Montebello
|Caesar Salad
|$3.75
Chopped romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing. (Individual)
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$17.95
Chopped romaine with croutons, shaved parmesan, sliced grilled chicken breast, and Caesar dressing. (Serves 1)
|Caesar Salad (32 oz)
|$7.50
Chopped romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing. (Serves 2-3)