Caesar salad in Montebello

Montebello restaurants
Montebello restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

Nevera Juice Bar - Montebello

137 N Montebello Suite D, Montebello

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$7.49
Lettuce hearts chopped, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar Dressing, choice of protein.
More about Nevera Juice Bar - Montebello
Caesar Salad image

 

Alondras

616 Whittier Blvd, Montebello

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$13.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan Reggiano, herb Caesar dressing, house made croutons. Add chicken (fried or grilled) for an additional charge
More about Alondras
Salvatore Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Salvatore Italian Restaurant

125 N 6th St, Montebello

Avg 4.5 (1771 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$3.75
Chopped romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing. (Individual)
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$17.95
Chopped romaine with croutons, shaved parmesan, sliced grilled chicken breast, and Caesar dressing. (Serves 1)
Caesar Salad (32 oz)$7.50
Chopped romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing. (Serves 2-3)
More about Salvatore Italian Restaurant

