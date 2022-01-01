Mac and cheese in Montebello
Montebello restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Alondras
Alondras
616 Whittier Blvd, Montebello
|Three Cheese Mac
|$15.00
Rigatoni pasta, Parmesan, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese blend
More about Legend Hot Chicken
Legend Hot Chicken
2809 Via Campo Unit A, Montebello
|Loaded Tender Mac & Cheese Combo
|$16.50
2 Tenders Cut into Bite-Size, Mac & Cheese, LHC Sauce, Cheese, Pickles. Comes w/ Fries & Drink
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.50
|Loaded Tender Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
2 Tenders Cut into Bite-Size, Mac & Cheese, LHC Sauce, Cheese, Pickles.