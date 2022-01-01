Chicken parmesan in Montgomery
Montgomery restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Chappy's Deli
Chappy's Deli
8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery
|Large Chicken Parmesan Casserole
|$52.95
Fried chicken fingers, peppers & onions,
mozzarella cheese baked with spaghetti
noodles in Italian marinara sauce and
topped with parmesan cheese. Includes Rolls!
Small Pan: Feeds 4-6
Large Pan: Feeds 10-14
|Small Chicken Parmesan Casserole
|$28.95
Fried chicken fingers, peppers & onions,
mozzarella cheese baked with spaghetti
noodles in Italian marinara sauce and
topped with parmesan cheese. Includes Rolls!
Small Pan: Feeds 4-6
Large Pan: Feeds 10-14
More about Chappy's Deli
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chappy's Deli
1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery
|Small Chicken Parmesan Casserole
|$28.95
Fried chicken fingers, peppers & onions,
mozzarella cheese baked with spaghetti
noodles in Italian marinara sauce and
topped with parmesan cheese. Includes Rolls!
Small Pan: Feeds 4-6
Large Pan: Feeds 10-14
|Large Chicken Parmesan Casserole
|$52.95
Fried chicken fingers, peppers & onions,
mozzarella cheese baked with spaghetti
noodles in Italian marinara sauce and
topped with parmesan cheese. Includes Rolls!
Small Pan: Feeds 4-6
Large Pan: Feeds 10-14