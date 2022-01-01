Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Montgomery

Montgomery restaurants
Montgomery restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Chappy's Deli image

 

Chappy's Deli

8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Chicken Parmesan Casserole$52.95
Fried chicken fingers, peppers & onions,
mozzarella cheese baked with spaghetti
noodles in Italian marinara sauce and
topped with parmesan cheese. Includes Rolls!
Small Pan: Feeds 4-6
Large Pan: Feeds 10-14
Small Chicken Parmesan Casserole$28.95
Fried chicken fingers, peppers & onions,
mozzarella cheese baked with spaghetti
noodles in Italian marinara sauce and
topped with parmesan cheese. Includes Rolls!
Small Pan: Feeds 4-6
Large Pan: Feeds 10-14
More about Chappy's Deli
Chappy's Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chappy's Deli

1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Chicken Parmesan Casserole$28.95
Fried chicken fingers, peppers & onions,
mozzarella cheese baked with spaghetti
noodles in Italian marinara sauce and
topped with parmesan cheese. Includes Rolls!
Small Pan: Feeds 4-6
Large Pan: Feeds 10-14
Large Chicken Parmesan Casserole$52.95
Fried chicken fingers, peppers & onions,
mozzarella cheese baked with spaghetti
noodles in Italian marinara sauce and
topped with parmesan cheese. Includes Rolls!
Small Pan: Feeds 4-6
Large Pan: Feeds 10-14
More about Chappy's Deli

