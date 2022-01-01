Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Montgomery

Montgomery restaurants
Montgomery restaurants that serve fish tacos

Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

6945 Eastchase Loop, Montgomery

Avg 4.3 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Red Fish Regular Tacos$13.99
Blackened Red Fish Petite Tacos$9.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2465 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery

Avg 4.2 (2174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Fish Tacos$11.99
Grilled Fish Tacos$10.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Gulf Fish Taco image

BBQ

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

7720 eastchase pkwy, Montgomery

Avg 4.2 (903 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gulf Fish Taco$6.50
Chipotle slaw, pickled onion, chipotle crema, cilantro
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

3954 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery

Avg 4.4 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Red Fish Regular Tacos$13.99
Blackened Red Fish Petite Tacos$9.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood

