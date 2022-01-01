Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili dogs in Montgomery

Go
Montgomery restaurants
Toast

Montgomery restaurants that serve chili dogs

Dino's Bar & Grill image

 

Dino's Bar and Grill

1018 E. Fairview Ave., Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Dog$5.95
More about Dino's Bar and Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TACOS • SUSHI

Plant Bae

175 Lee Street Suite C, Montgomery

Avg 4.7 (315 reviews)
Takeout
Brown Bag Chili Cheeze Sausage Dog$10.75
For a limited time only, get your sausage dog fix! Made with Beyond Meat vegan sausage, this sandwich is topped with vegan chili and cheese, and is served with chips and a pickle. We recommend adding potato salad and a Tiger Woods for the perfect ode to summer!
More about Plant Bae

Browse other tasty dishes in Montgomery

Apple Salad

Seafood Gumbo

Chicken Wraps

Salad Bowl

Chicken Parmesan

Fajitas

Spaghetti

Shrimp Quesadillas

Map

More near Montgomery to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (190 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Opelika

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Prattville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fortson

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (190 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (576 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (638 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston