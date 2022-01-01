Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey clubs in
Morrisville
/
Morrisville
/
Turkey Clubs
Morrisville restaurants that serve turkey clubs
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Vault Brewing Company
10 South Main Street, Yardley
Avg 4.4
(1674 reviews)
Yardley Turkey Sandwich
$14.50
More about Vault Brewing Company
Yardley Bagel Cafe
670 Stony Hill Rd, Yardley
No reviews yet
Signature Turkey Sandwich
$7.79
Grilled Turkey & Brie Sandwich
$8.99
More about Yardley Bagel Cafe
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Bordentown
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
No reviews yet
Langhorne
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Pennington
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
