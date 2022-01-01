Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Moses Lake

Moses Lake restaurants
Moses Lake restaurants that serve prime ribs

Prime Rib Dip image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Michael's on the Lake

910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Avg 4.6 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib Dip$17.99
Thin sliced prime rib, Swiss cheese, au jus, on a rustic roll. Served with fries.
More about Michael's on the Lake
Michaels Market and Bistro

221 West Broadway Avenue, Moses Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib Sandwich$16.99
Garlic rubbed and roasted prime rib, thinly sliced and served on toasted focaccia with mayo, mustard and the perfect touch of horseradish. Served with our house made chips and au jus.
More about Michaels Market and Bistro

