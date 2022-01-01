Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Mount Horeb

Mount Horeb restaurants
Mount Horeb restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Barleyvine

1883 Springdale St, Mount Horeb

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled BBQ Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.25
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.75
Grilled Chicken Caeser Wrap$10.75
More about Barleyvine
Grumpy Troll image

 

Grumpy Troll

105 S 2nd St, Mount Horeb

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Grilled Chicken$7.50
More about Grumpy Troll

