Grilled chicken in
Mount Horeb
/
Mount Horeb
/
Grilled Chicken
Mount Horeb restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Barleyvine
1883 Springdale St, Mount Horeb
No reviews yet
Grilled BBQ Chicken Bacon Wrap
$11.25
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$10.75
Grilled Chicken Caeser Wrap
$10.75
More about Barleyvine
Grumpy Troll
105 S 2nd St, Mount Horeb
No reviews yet
Kids Grilled Chicken
$7.50
More about Grumpy Troll
