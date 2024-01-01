Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Mount Horeb

Mount Horeb restaurants
Mount Horeb restaurants that serve tacos

PipPop Pizza Mt. Horeb - 1213 Springdale St

1213 Springdale St, Mount Horeb

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Sticks$12.99
12 inch fresh dough covered in mozzarella and sprinkled with cheddar cheese and our homemade taco meat, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Taco Pizza$0.00
ground beef, refried bean cheese taco sauce, onions, mozzarella fiesta blend, lettuce, tomato, crushed taco Doritos side of sour cream and salsa
More about PipPop Pizza Mt. Horeb - 1213 Springdale St
Buck and Honey's Mount Horeb - Mount Horeb

108 2nd St., Mount Horeb

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
2 Pork Belly Tacos$8.00
with margarita marinated pork belly, lettuce, and pico de gallo
More about Buck and Honey's Mount Horeb - Mount Horeb
