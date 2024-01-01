Tacos in Mount Horeb
PipPop Pizza Mt. Horeb - 1213 Springdale St
1213 Springdale St, Mount Horeb
|Taco Sticks
|$12.99
12 inch fresh dough covered in mozzarella and sprinkled with cheddar cheese and our homemade taco meat, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
|Taco Pizza
|$0.00
ground beef, refried bean cheese taco sauce, onions, mozzarella fiesta blend, lettuce, tomato, crushed taco Doritos side of sour cream and salsa